French Open: Yana Sizikova detained by police over suspected match-fixing

Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova was been detained by Paris police on Friday over the suspicion of fixing a doubles match at the French Open 2020.

ALSO READ: French Open: Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic progress, Barty retires with injury

Police and a legal source told AFP, the 26-year-old was detained on Thursday night after a match in the ongoing Roland Garros. Sizikova, who is ranked 101st in the women's doubles rankings, was detained as a part of an investigation into possible corruption and fraud, the source in the Paris prosecutor's office said.

According to the German newspaper Die Welt, the tennis player has been caught up in an investigation opened last October by the Paris prosecutor's office for "organized gang fraud" and for "active and passive sports corruption.

Sizikova and her new partner Ekaterina Alexandrova crashed out of the French Open on Thursday after a heavy defeat in the first round of the women's doubles by Aussie pair Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic.

Sizikova and Alexandrova were defeated within an hour with scores of 1-6, 1-6.

The match under investigation was played last year. It was between Sizikova and her American partner Madison Brengle against Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig where the Russian player was defeated.