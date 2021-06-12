French Open: In our sport, you must admit both victory and defeat: Rafael Nadal

Guarding Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal was packaged out of the claycourt Major by Novak Djokovic in the elimination rounds. The 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 loss checks simply the third time Rafael Nadal has lost at the French Open.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic played some surprising tennis for the majority of their four-hour experience, however, it was the Serb's preeminent rawness and consistency that owned him eventually.

Rafael Nadal, whose bid for a record-expanding fourteenth Roland Garros title reached a conclusion, conceded he was down and out by the loss. However, the Spaniard announced he would make an effort not to harp on the outcome.

"I'm sad, I lost at the most important tournament of the year for me," Rafael Nadal said in his post-match press conference. "But it's just a defeat on a tennis court you know, and tomorrow I'll be at home with my family. That's okay."

Rafael Nadal demands he can't rule at Roland Garros always and that he doesn't consider his loss to Novak Djokovic a "disaster".

"My opportunities to win here are not eternal, In our sport, you must admit both victory and defeat. I do know that I can't win the tournament 15, 18, 20 times. It's not a disaster at all" - he said

"Credit to him. What can I say? I won a lot here but I couldn't today, that's reality. Probably it was not my best day today, even if I fought. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I had a big chance. There were crazy points. The fatigue is there. Well done for him. A good fight for him. Tried my best. The better player deserved to win. He deserved it" - he added.

The Spaniard, who apparently endured a left lower leg issue late in the match, said he forgot about everything on the court. Rafael Nadal added that the conditions were slower than he was acquainted with however demanded that Novak Djokovic had adjusted better compared to him on the day.

"I left it all out there, physically and mentally. I can play better, that's reality. It was the evening, conditions were slower. It’s not an excuse, he adapted better, my shots don’t have the same oomph when it’s like that."

Rafael Nadal will turn a day and a half following year's Roland Garros. The Spaniard said he knew his odds of winning in Paris are lessening with time. However, World No. 3 is sure of getting back with a similar sort of power and demeanor one year from now.

"The years are going by and I know that there is a lesser chance with every year," Rafael Nadal said. "It is a very important tournament for me, but I am aware that you can’t win every time. I will come back next year with the same attitude and work before. I played against one of the best ever."

