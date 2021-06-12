French Open: 'He deserved to win': Rafael Nadal after being knocked out by Novak Djokovic

'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal suffered his first defeat in Roland Garros for the first time since 2015 after being beaten by Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals on Friday.

The Spaniard graciously accepted his defeat and felt that the Serb deserved his victory. Nadal's menacing top spin became less effective as the temperatures dropped.

World No. 1 Novak staged a comeback after losing the first five games to win 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 handing Nadal his third defeat here since his debut in 2005 and the first time in 115 best-of-five-set matches on clay that he had lost after taking the opening set.

"It is true that probably the conditions were a little bit slower later on. We had been playing (in) very warm (weather) and high bounces," Nadal told a news conference.

"During the night the situation goes a little bit the other way, no? So (the ball) bounces a little bit less. The ball gets less top spin. That's more favourable to him, the conditions.

"But it doesn't matter. That's tennis. The player who gets used to the conditions better is the player who deserves to win. So no doubt he deserved to win," added the Spaniard.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I tried to give my best. Probably it was not my best day out there. Even if I fought, that I put a lot of effort (in), I mean, the position on the shots hasn't been that effective tonight," he said.

"Against a player like him who takes the ball early, you're not able to take him out of his positions. Then it is very difficult.

"Even like this, I had the big chance with set point, 6-5, second serve. That's it. Anything could happen in that moment.

"These kind of mistakes can happen. But if you want to win, you can't make these mistakes. So that's it.

"Well done for him. It has been a good fight out there. I tried my best and today was not my day."