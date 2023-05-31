French Open: Anna Blinkova beats fifth seed Caroline Garcia on ninth match point to reach third round

French hopes of a Roland Garros singles' champion were all but extinguished as Russian Anna Blinkova sent fifth seed Caroline Garcia tumbling out with a 4-6 6-3 7-5 second-round victory on Wednesday (May 31). Blinkova, who had already knocked Garcia out in Paris in 2019, prevailed on her ninth match point to end a tussle that lasted nearly three hours. The world number 56 double faulted twice on match point as nerves got to her, but she eventually ended it with a powerful serve to set up a meeting with Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Garcia Exits Roland Garros

With Garcia gone, the French women are without a seed in the singles' draw while none of the French men were among the top-ranked. On a sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier, where most of the ticket holders had opted for lunch over tennis, Garcia broke for a 2-1 lead in a strong start to her bid to claim consecutive wins on clay for the first time this season. She did not face a single break point in the first set and stole Blinkova's serve in the first game of the next set, only for her Russian opponent to break straight back.