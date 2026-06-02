/French Open 2026: Sabalenka ends Osaka challenge to reach quarterfinals; Berrettini advances

World no 1 Aryna Sabalenka delivered a dominating performance to defeat four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in the French Open fourth round on Monday (June 1) night, securing her place in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. Sabalenka hit 39 winners and had 12 aces as she extended her phenomenal run to 14 consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances. The Belarusian now stands as the only Grand Slam singles champion remaining in either the men’s or women’s draw.

The win marked Sabalenka’s third win over Osaka this season. Sabalenka will next face Russian Diana Shnaider. Osaka’s impressive run in Paris ended in the last 16, marking her best performance at Roland Garros. The Japanese star once again wore the sequined gold dress she compared to the Eiffel Tower at night.

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The match also carried history as it became the first women’s night-session contest at the French Open since 2023, ending a lengthy streak of men’s matches in the primetime slot. "I thought it was really cool. Obviously, she's really good at tennis. I would hope I'm okay for tennis, too," said Osaka. “I think, honestly, it was really fun to play.” Sabalenka, who previously criticised the lack of women’s night matches, welcomed the occasion. "I hope that this is the beginning of today's match. It's like we open up that door for women's night sessions," she said.

Matteo Berrettini beats Juan Manuel Cerundolo to advance

In the men’s draw, former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini advanced to his first Grand Slam quarter-final since the 2022 US Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (8/6) victory over Juan Manuel Cerundolo. Ranked no 105 in the world, Berrettini became the lowest-ranked men’s quarterfinalist at Roland Garros since 2007. He will next face fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who staged an incredible comeback to defeat Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 after a marathon battle lasting five hours and 26 minutes.