/French Open 2025: Lois Boisson upsets Coco Gauff, Andreeva advances to quarters

French world number 361 Lois Boisson sent shockwaves through Roland Garros on Monday by knocking out third seed Jessica Pegula to become the first home quarter-finalist since 2017, with Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva also reaching the last eight.

Boisson, 22, came from a set down against last year's US Open runner-up as the wildcard recipient completed an improbable 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win to prolong her dream run on her Grand Slam debut.

She is the first French singles quarter-finalist in Paris since Caroline Garica and Kristina Mladenovic made it to the same stage eight years ago. Mary Pierce was the tournament's last French champion in 2000.

"I really don't know what to say," said Boisson, who was roared on by the home fans on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"To play on this court with such an atmosphere was incredible. I was confident before the match and knew I could do it even if she was really strong.

“I gave everything I had and it worked, it's incredible.” Boisson missed last year's French Open after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee a week before it started.

She goes on to face 18-year-old Russian rising star Andreeva on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals. Sixth seed Andreeva moved through in straight sets as she cut short an attempted fightback by Daria Kasatkina to advance 6-3, 7-5.

"It was a hell of a match," said Andreeva. "Honestly I'm so so happy I won, I hate playing against her, we practice a lot and even practice is a torture for me."

Andreeva is through to her second major quarter-final, having reached the last four at Roland Garros 12 months ago when she knocked out Aryna Sabalenka.

World number two Gauff brushed Russian 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova aside 6-0, 7-5 to step up her pursuit of a first Roland Garros crown, and second Grand Slam title.

"It was tough. The whole match I think I played well to be honest," said Gauff, a losing finalist in Paris in 2022.

Former US Open champion Gauff will play reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in an all-American quarter-final.

Eighth-ranked Keys saw off unseeded compatriot Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 7-5.

Sinner, Djokovic target last eight

Alexander Zverev took his place in the men's quarter-finals when Dutch opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired with an abdominal injury while trailing 6-4, 3-0.

The German third seed is still hunting a first Grand Slam title. He lost last year's final to Carlos Alcaraz and then finished runner-up to Jannik Sinner in Melbourne.

Sinner will seek to light up the night session as the top seed clashes with Andrey Rublev, and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will renew his rivalry with Cameron Norrie.

Italy's Sinner will look to continue his quest to make it three Grand Slam titles in a row when he takes on Russian 17th seed Rublev.

The pair have met nine times in their career with Sinner holding the edge with six wins to three, but the former world number five emerged the victor in their only previous meeting at Roland Garros at the same stage in 2022.

Djokovic, a three-time French Open winner, will have the chance to rack up 100 victories at Roland Garros when he faces Britain's Norrie.

The 38-year-old Serb sits on a 99-16 win/loss record at the major where he has enjoyed the least success in terms of titles.

"Just that stat alone for me in terms of longevity, something that particularly in the last maybe five to seven years, I was looking forward to try to extend my career," said Djokovic.

"To try to be playing on the highest level for as long as I possibly can, regardless of the age. And that's what's happening, so I can't be happier than that."

Djokovic beat 81st-ranked Norrie in three sets earlier this month on the red dirt in Geneva on his way to securing a century of ATP titles.

Norrie's compatriot and men's fifth seed, Jack Draper, can extend his best run at the French Open by beating a rejuvenated Alexander Bublik.