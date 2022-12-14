France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup semifinal: Reliving last face-off between both sides in 2007

Argentina made it to the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition after beating 2018 runners-up Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final on Wednesday (December 14). Lionel Messi & Co. will now face the winner of France versus Morocco, who will lock horns in the second semi-final of the showpiece event on Thursday (December 15). Defending champions France will aim to keep their World Cup dreams alive by getting past Morocco whereas the latter have been one of the most impressive sides in the tournament and will like to proceed to the summit clash keeping their unbeaten streak alive.

Prior to all the drama and action in the second semi-final, France and Morocco haven't met on several occasions. Here's reliving their most recent face-off, which took place 15 years back in 2007:

Back in 2007, both sides had settled for a 2-2 stalemate in a match that was held at the Stade de France, Paris. Morocco had gained a 1-0 lead by virtue of Tarik Sektioui, in the eighth minute, with France's Sidney Govou equalising the scoreline soon. In the second half, France earned a 2-1 lead courtesy of a goal from Samir Nasri before Youssef Mokhtari found the back of the net in the last phase of the game to enable a draw. So far, France and Morocco have met only on five occasions in international friendlies, with the former having a 3-1 lead. It is to be noted that they have never met in a World Cup.

It will be interesting to see if Morocco continue to be the giant killers after getting past some big teams so far in the competition. They have already beaten the likes of Belgium, Spain and Portugal and, hence, Kylian Mbappe-starrer France won't take them lightly by any means. On the other hand, France also have enough firepower and are being considered as favourites owing to their experience of the knockout stages.

Predicted line-ups:

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.