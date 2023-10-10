France manager Didier Deschamps slams FIFA for 2030 World Cup plans

France manager Didier Deschamps has slammed FIFA for organising the 2030 World Cup in three continents, involving six countries. Deschamps minced no words whilst expressing his displeasure over the logistics of the tournament.

The French boss stated that the South American nations will have a 'distinct' advantage when the World Cup matches are held in their backyard.

“Beyond the fact that it’s a trend, organising it over multiple countries, there is also the distinctive aspect of matches being held on the continent of South America. I don’t know which countries will be involved, it will mean that the South American countries will be at an advantage and then the other countries will have to move around," Deschamps said in a press conference.

The World Cup-winning player and manager urged for more 'coherence' in the decision-making process from FIFA.

"I don’t know who makes the decisions, but I won’t hide from you the fact that I like things that are, on a sporting and ethical level, coherent. I don’t think there is much coherence there."

FIFA announces 2030 WC plans

Last week, FIFA announced its plans to host the 2030 World Cup across Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay - with all six nations automatically qualifying for the marquee event.

The decision was made at a virtual meeting of the FIFA council which will need to be confirmed by all 211 FIFA members present at an event, likely to take place before the FIFA congress.

"In 2030, the FIFA World Cup will unite three continents and six countries, inviting the entire world to join in the celebration of the beautiful game, the Centenary and the FIFA World Cup itself," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA said the World Cup matches were being held in South America as part of the centenary celebration of the first World Cup held in Uruguay. According to FIFA, the three South American nations will organise one match each with the first of the three matches taking place at the stadium where it all began - the mythical Estádio Centenário, located in the Uruguayan capital city of Montevideo.

While the decision by FIFA ended months of jostling among the continental confederations vying to receive the hosting rights, it has opened another can of worms as the likes of Deschamps openly express their discontent.

(With inputs from agencies)