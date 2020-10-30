France 'bruised' after 'cowardly' terror attack in Nice: Lille coach Galtier

An emotional Lille head coach Christophe Galtier, after his team’s Europa League match against Celtic on Thursday, said that France is “bruised” after a “cowardly” knife attack in Nice where three people were killed in a church as President Emmanuel Macron termed it as “Islamist terrorist attack”.

Galtier while offering condolences to the friends, families and relatives of the people who were murdered in the incident said it was a difficult day for him personally and added that he would have avoided working on the day if it was in his hands.

"France is bruised... France is bruised," said Galtier.

"Even if it is not much, I want to offer my condolences to the friends, to the families, to the relatives of the people who were cowardly murdered today in a church. Two women, one man...

"Believe me, it was a difficult day on a personal level. If I could have avoided working, I would have done."

A 21-year-old Tunisian migrant had a copy of the Koran and three knives with him as he shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) when approached by the police who shot and seriously wounded him, France’s anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said during a press conference.

"Apart from the health crisis, to live such moments in our beautiful country, believe me, that it is very difficult," added Galtier, with France to reenter lockdown on Friday in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"And once again, I reiterate all my support to the relatives of the cowardly murdered people and to the people of Nice. It's a city that is often the target of attacks."

This is not the first time Nice was attacked by terrorists. In July 2016, 86 people were killed in a terror attack.

Meanwhile, Lille drew their Europa League group game with Celtic 2-2.

