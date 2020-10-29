France knife attack: World leaders condemn deadly stabbings

A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, while a gunman was shot dead by police in a separate incident.

Nice mayor, Christian Estrosi said it was a terrorist attack that took place near the Notre Dame church.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condemn the ''heinous attack'' and offer his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020 ×

"I condemn the odious and brutal attack that has just taken place in Nice and I am with France with all my heart," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

Je condamne l'attaque odieuse et brutale qui vient de se dérouler à Nice et suis de tout cœur avec la France. Mes pensées vont aux victimes de cet acte haineux.



L’Europe tout entière est solidaire avec la France. Nous restons unis et déterminés face à la barbarie et au fanatisme — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 29, 2020 ×

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the ''barbaric attack'' pledging solidarity with France in the fight against extremism.

I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 29, 2020 ×

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany stood with France after the "brutal" knife.

"I am deeply shaken by the brutal murders in the church in Nice. My thoughts are with the relatives of those murdered and injured. Germany stands with France at this difficult time," she said, in a tweet posted by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

The Kremlin, commenting on recent beheading incidents in France, said it was unacceptable to kill people, but also wrong to insult the feelings of religious believers.

Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the attack by a knifeman saying "terrorism and violence can never be accepted".

I am close to the Catholic community of #Nice, mourning the attack that sowed death in a place of prayer and consolation. I pray for the victims, for their families and for the beloved French people, that they may respond to evil with good. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 29, 2020 ×

"Today's attack has sown death in a place of love and consolation. The Pope is aware of the situation and is close to the mourning Catholic community," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

"He prays for the victims and their loved ones, so that the violence may cease, so that we may return to look upon ourselves as brothers and sisters and not as enemies, so that the beloved French people may unite to combat evil with good", he said.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry issued a statement saying ''We strongly condemn and denounce the terrorist attack that occurred near the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, which resulted in the death and injury of several people.''

#Statement | We reiterate the Kingdom's utter rejection of such extremist acts that are inconsistent with all religions, human beliefs and common sense. We affirm the importance of rejecting practices that generate hatred, violence and extremism. — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 29, 2020 ×

Turkey, while offering condolences to the victims' relatives, said "We strongly condemn the attack committed today inside the Notre-Dame church in Nice.''

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Monday called on his countrymen to boycott French goods as relations between the NATO allies deteriorated over Paris's hardened stance against radical Islam.

"As it has been said in France, 'don't buy Turkish-labelled goods', I call on my people here. Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don't buy them," Erdogan said during a televised speech in Ankara.