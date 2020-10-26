Formula One: Lewis Hamilton reveals real reason behind his 92nd career win

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton broke Schumacher's long-time record after registering his 92nd career win in Portugal Grand Prix.

The Briton revealed the reason behind his dominating win in Portuguese GP. According to Hamilton, he had challenged his engineer before the race.

During the post-race interview, Lewis thanked his engineers for their contribution in his prolific career. He said: "They’re never too happy. So I really enjoy the collaboration that we have."

"I’m so proud that we listen to each other, challenge each other. This weekend, I challenged on certain things. That’s why I had the speed that I had today.

"And I feel good about that. To be ought to challenge engineers who are so intelligent, and to speak to them on the same wavelength in certain areas is a cool position to be in."

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is looking to equal Schumacher's record of 7 wins.

"I feel fantastic, naturally. Of course, very grateful to; I’m just constantly thinking about the guys that I’m working with. Everyone has come here weekend in weekend out," he added.

"And the guys back at the factory continue to believe in me. You know, we’ve been together a long time. So, I sometimes have to ask the guys. Because, of course, you can get used to success."