A fresh row over 2021 champion Alex Palou's IndyCar future flared up on Saturday after his Chip Ganassi Racing team reacted angrily to McLaren boss Zak Brown saying the Spaniard was reneging on a deal to join his outfit next year.

Palou's apparently now ex-management also chipped in, saying they were "bitterly disappointed" by the 26-year-old driver's decision. "Anyone that knows me knows that I don't make a habit of commenting about contract situations," team owner Chip Ganassi said in a statement. "Subsequently, I have been quiet since day one of this story but now I feel I must respond. I grew up respecting the McLaren team and their success. The new management does not get my same respect."

Ganassi said Palou, who is heading for his second IndyCar title, had been under contract with the team since the 2021 season. "It is the interference of that contract from McLaren that began this process and ironically, they are now playing the victim," he added. "Simply stated, the position of McLaren IndyCar regarding our driver is inaccurate and wrong; he remains under contract with CGR."

McLaren's Brown told employees of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team in a letter sent on Friday that he had been informed by Palou that the driver had "no intention of honouring his contract" for 2024 and beyond. Brown said the news was 'incredibly disappointing' given the significant investment in Palou and assurances of his commitment.

"We have paid him a significant first payment toward his 2024 season in addition to the millions of dollars toward developing him in our Formula One testing programme and in his reserve driver role with a potential drive in F1 in the future," he added.

The contents of the letter, seen by Reuters, were first reported by Associated Press on Friday. Ganassi and McLaren were at loggerheads last year when Palou announced he was joining McLaren for 2023, hours after Chip Ganassi Racing said he was staying with them. The argument went to lawyers and in the end Palou stayed at Ganassi but took on a Formula One reserve and testing role with McLaren.

McLaren appear unlikely to have any vacancies any time soon, with Britain's Lando Norris, 23, and Australian Oscar Piastri, 22, seen as big talents and both younger than the Spaniard. Monaco Increase Management, who still listed Palou among their drivers, said separately they were "bitterly disappointed to learn about Alex Palou’s decision to break an existing agreement with McLaren for 2024 and beyond.

"Together, we had built a relationship that we thought went beyond any contractual obligation and culminated in winning the 2021 Indycar crown and tracing a path to F1 opportunities. "Life goes on and we wish Alex all the best for his future achievements."

