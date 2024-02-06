Lewis Hamilton’s sensational switch to Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025 has left everyone with surprise as the British record champion will head into enemy territory after the completion of the upcoming season. The announcement made on Thursday (Feb 1) will see the seven-time Formula One champion head to enemy territory of Ferrari leaving former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas surprised. According to Bottas, he was shocked by Hamilton’s switch to the red brand of F1 and thought it would never happen.

Bottas surprised by Hamilton’s switch

"I never thought it would happen," Bottas said while speaking in London for his Sauber-run Stake F1 team on Monday night.

"I thought in my mind he would stay at Mercedes but that’s Formula One. Things happen and I think that it’s good for him because he’s obviously made the decision and it’s a fresh, new start."

"It’s a big move in F1 which is going to create some movement as well on the drivers’ market for sure," the Bottas added. × Bottas and Hamilton were teammates at Mercedes for four years between 2017 and 2021 and shared a successful stint where the British driver clinched four consecutive Formula One titles including his record-equalling seventh title.

Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari will materialise in 2025 and will continue to don the badges of Mercedes for his last season. The Formula One legend has not won the F1 title since 2020 and will target glory in his farewell season with Mercedes. He has been outpowered by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in recent seasons including a close finish in 2021 when he lost the world title on the final lap.

Hamilton finished third in the 2023 F1 season with 234 points finishing behind the Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Hamilton has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and will look to end that drought in the coming season of Formula One.