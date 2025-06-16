/Formula One: George Russell triumphs in Canada as McLaren drivers crash

George Russell secured Mercedes' first win of the season in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday as McLaren's championship-chasing drivers crashed in the final laps of an intriguing and hectic race.

The 27-year-old Briton beat close rival and four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.228 seconds under the safety car to claim his fourth career victory with his teenage Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli finishing third.

The 18-year-old Italian rookie became the third-youngest podium finisher in Formula One history, showing composure in resisting late intense late pressure from championship leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren, who survived a collision with team-mate Lando Norris, on his way to fourth.

That ensured he extended his lead in the drivers' standings to 22 points ahead of Norris who crashed into him on lap 67 of the 70-lap race, breaking his front wing as he attempted to pass on the straight.

"Yep, I'm sorry," said Norris of his crash with Piastri. "It's all my bad, all my fault. Unlucky, sorry. Stupid from me."

Charles Leclerc finished fifth ahead of Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.

Esteban Ocon finished ninth for Haas, marking their 200th race with a solid points finish, ahead of Carlos Sainz for Williams.

Russell was delighted to deliver his team's first win since the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year.

"It's amazing to be back on the top step. The last time was Vegas and last year here felt like it was a victory lost. But today we obviously got the victory thanks to that incredible pole lap and I am so happy to see Kimi on the podium as well."

Verstappen was quick to congratulate both Mercedes drivers.

"It was quite a good race although we were struggling on the tyres in the first two stints. We had an aggressive strategy and we managed to hang in there. And this was the maximum possible for us today."

Antonelli was greeted enthusiastically by the big crowd at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with his name chanted as he took his podium place.

"It was so stressful," he said. "But I am super happy! I had a good start, managed to jump to P3, and just stayed up there in the front. I am so happy to bring this podium home."

Antonelli overtakes Piastri at start

The top six were all on mediums when the lights went out, Russell reacting quickest to pull clear while Antonelli passed Piastri for third.

Verstappen clung on to Russell's early pace, staying within a second of him throughout the opening five laps, and three clear of Antonelli, as he tried to put him under pressure, but by lap seven the Mercedes was 1.5 seconds clear.

By lap 10, it was two seconds as the Dutchman eased to save his tyres before pitting early on lap 13, for hards. This promoted Antonelli to P2 behind Russell with Piastri third ahead of Hamilton, Norris and Alonso.

Verstappen rejoined ninth as Russell reacted and pitted, returning in seventh on hards before Antonelli pitted from the lead on lap 15 leaving Piastri leading Norris in a McLaren 1-2.

Piastri pitted on lap 17 for hards, gifting Norris the lead after starting seventh on hards.

After a bright start, Hamilton pitted on lap 16 and came out trapped 10th in traffic, with reported damage to his car, that delayed his pursuit before Russell, on lap 26, swept past Leclerc for second.

Two laps later, Leclerc pitted for more hards followed by Norris, who took mediums. "I don't understand this choice," complained Leclerc, knowing it meant he had to pit again.

All this restored Russell and Verstappen to lead again ahead of Antonelli and Piastri with Norris charging in fifth, ahead of the two Ferraris.

Verstappen was early to pit again, on lap 37, but with a fast out-lap passed Antonelli, as Mercedes responded in vain to the Red Bull under-cut and began the second stops.

Only five seconds separated the top four as they began a furious final 10-lap dash to the flag that resulted in the McLarens battling wheel-to-wheel for fourth place near the end when Norris hit the rear of his team-mate's car and crashed out of the race.

