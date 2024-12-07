Abu Dhabi, UAE

Oscar Piastri beat Lando Norris to top the times in a convincing McLaren one-two ahead of Lewis Hamilton in Saturday’s final practice ahead of the teams’ title-deciding season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Piastri clocked a best lap in one minute and 23.433 seconds to outpace Norris by 0.193sec with seven-time champion Hamilton, in his final race weekend with Mercedes, a further 0.39sec adrift.

Newly-crowned four-time drivers’ champion Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull ahead of Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, who are looking to overhaul a 21-point deficit to deprive McLaren of a first constructors’ title since 1998, and George Russell in the second Mercedes.

Nico Hulkenberg was seventh ahead of Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who faces a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday, and Sergio Perez, who is battling to keep his seat in the second Red Bull.

For Ferrari, it was a disappointing session that saw them unable to mount a real challenge to McLaren’s dominant speed, notably in qualifying trim, which suggested they are capable of clinching the title with a one-two in the final race of the year.

Given information about the speed of Piastri in the closing minutes, a somewhat forlorn Leclerc responded: "So, we are nowhere?"

Another hot day greeted the teams at the Yas Marina Circuit where temperatures of 41 degrees (track) and 28 (air) delivered near-perfect conditions.

After their acrimonious feud following the Qatar event last weekend, both Russell and Verstappen appeared to have 'moved on' and were pictured side by side and looking relaxed in the front row of an end-of-season gathering following a meeting of the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA).

Russell had pointedly avoided sitting near the Dutchman, moving a chair to avoid him, on Thursday evening at a drivers’ dinner, hours after they had exchanged accusations and insults.

"I think it’s going to be a good day,"said two-time champion Fernando Alonso on his Aston Martin radio channel after leading out for a first lap. "I have a good feeling."

Having described his car as the "worst ever" on Friday this was, like the body language of Russell and Verstappen, a quantum leap towards restoring some harmony – though the canine exchanges between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, team bosses of Mercedes and Red Bull, remain unresolved.

Wolff had described Horner as a "yappy little terrier" to which he responded saying "I would rather be a terrier than a wolf". For the paddock, it remained a hot topic for gossip and speculation.

