Liverpool, United Kingdom

Premier League leaders Liverpool's Merseyside derby trip to Everton on Saturday was postponed due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh.

Advertisment

High winds and heavy rain have battered western parts of the United Kingdom, causing widespread travel disruption.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Ruben Amorim describes Man Utd's situation ahead of Forest visit, says 'massive club but...'

In a statement, Everton said the fixture had been postponed on safety grounds following a meeting between both clubs, local police and Liverpool City Council.

Advertisment

"Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance," Everton's statement added.

The fixture will be the final Merseyside derby in the league at Everton's Goodison Park, home to the club since 1892, before they move to a new 53,000-capacity stadium next season.

Liverpool lead the Premier League by seven points after 14 games of the 38-match season.

Advertisment

Fixtures in England's second tier Championship in Plymouth and Cardiff were postponed on Friday due to a rare red weather warning issued by the MET office, the UK's national weather service, for south-west England and Wales.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.