Manchester, United Kingdom

Ruben Amorim has described Manchester United as a ‘massive club but not a massive team’ as the side goes through a period of transition. Speaking on Friday (Dec 6) ahead of Nottingham Forest’s visit to Old Trafford, Amorim said his side is in a difficult position and will need to regroup to win big trophies in the future. United will start the Premier League weekend in 13th place, having only mustered 19 points from 14 matches so far in the season.

Amorim describes Manchester United’s case

"We're a massive club but we're not a massive team and we know it so it is no problem to say it," Amorim told a news conference on Friday.

"Our players have to understand that it's a challenging position. We're not one of the best teams in the league and we have to say and think that clearly but our past, our club is maybe the best one in the league.”

In October, the Red Devils sacked FA Cup-winning coach Erik ten Hag after a poor start to the season. He was replaced by Ruud van Nistelrooy on an interim basis before Amorim’s arrival as permanent head coach. The Portuguese gaffer suffered his first defeat of the season on Wednesday after a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

It was also his first defeat of the season as manager, having gone unbeaten during his spell at Sporting Lisbon.

With Forest enjoying a stellar 2024-25 season, Saturday's late kick-off won’t be an easy ride for the Old Trafford outfit. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is on 22 points in the seventh place, but a win for United will see them go level on points with the former European champions. In positive news for the Amorim’s side, summer signing Leny Yoro is set to be available having missed the start of the season due to an injury.