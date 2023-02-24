Formula 1 Pre-Testing Day 2 Live Streaming: How to watch F1 pre-season 2023 live, Check full schedule & teams

Formula 1 pre-testing 2023 has become the talk of the town. It began with a slam bang in Bahrain on February 23, 2023. The ten teams and 20 drivers will test their on-track skills in the upcoming days. F1 has dropped the highlights of the pre-testing laps on their official YouTube channel. The Day 2 of Formula 1 pre-testing 2023 on February 24 will follow a similar schedule as Day 1.

The Formula 1 competitor teams make significant amendments to their designs during the winter break. They build new cars for every new season. Thus, they require some time before the Formula 1 race to test the latest parts and ensure their race cars are ready to race on tracks. Formula 1 Pre-Testing is not competitive, but fans love watching it.

The pre-testing season is crucial for drivers as they test their brand-new machines on the tracks for the first time. Thus, they receive ample time with their latest cars before the tournament begins. Meanwhile, the engineers use the three days of the pre-testing season to analyse the race cars. They also try their skills by practising pit stops.

Here are all the live-streaming details about the Day 2 of Formula 1 Pre-Testing Season 2023.

When is Day 2 of Formula 1 Pre-Testing Season 2023?

The Day 2 of Formula 1 Pre-Testing Season 2023 is on February 24. The pre-season testing will end on Day 3 on February 25.

What time will Day 2 of Formula 1 Pre-Testing Season 2023 begin?

The Formula 1 pre-testing will begin at 12:30 PM IST and continue until 10 PM IST on February 24. Day 3 of the pre-season testing will follow a similar schedule.

Where can I watch Formula 1 Pre-Testing Season 2023 live?

Earlier, StarSports had the broadcasting rights for Formula 1 in India. However, this year the F1 have launched their official live stream. You can watch the Formula 1 Pre-Testing Season 2023 live on F1 TV pro in India.

Formula 1 Pre-Testing: Teams

Here's the list of confirmed teams in the Formula race practising in the pre-testing season 2023.