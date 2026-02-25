/Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Christian Horner reveals Max Verstappen's role in Red Bull exit in Netflix series

Former Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has said that Max Verstappen or his father Jos were not responsible for his exit from the Formula 1 team last year. Horner's exit followed after a tumultuous 18 months or so where he was accused of sexual harrasement by a female employee of the team. The 52-year-old was cleared of the accusations twice - once in internal investigation and the other time by another lawyer. Horner took a $70m payout for the exit after leading the team to multiple drivers as well as contructor championships since joining the team in 2005.

Christian Horner reveals Max Verstappen's role in Red Bull exit

Talking on Formula 1: Drive to Survive latest season which aired on Netflix on Friday (Feb 20), Horner said: "[Max Verstappen's] father has never been my biggest fan. He's been outspoken about me, but I don't believe that the Verstappens were responsible in any way."

Joe Verstappen, Max's father, had said that Horner was driving people apart in the team before he was let go. The media reports, meanwhile, claimed that Horner's exit came as an attempt to sign Max a deal with the deal F1 racing team.

Max, however, has only committed to race until 2026 season despite having a deal signed till 2028. The development came after Horner's exit.

Horner shares exit details

The team principal had won eight drivers' and six constructors' championships during his nearly two-decade-long stay at the Red Bull Racing but said that his exit was "all rather sudden."

"I didn't really get the chance to say a proper goodbye. I think this was a decision that was made by Oliver Mintzlaff Red Bull managing director with Marko Helmut (Red Bull advisor) advising from the side-line.