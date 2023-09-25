Former Sri Lanka bowler Sachithra Senanayake granted bail in match-fixing case

Sri Lanka's tainted former off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake has been granted bail in the match-fixing case by the Colombo Chief Magistrate's court. The news was confirmed by the police media division as reported by ESPNCricinfo. The former bowler was arrested on September 6 on the charges of trying to fix Lankan Premier League (LPL) matches.

The court, however, made Senanayake sign two sureties of 5,000,000 Sri Lanka rupee or US $15,500 each for the bail. A previously imposed restriction on his travel out of the country also remains in place. The cricketer will now appear in the court again on December 12.

He was arrested under Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act for trying to attempt to convince players to fix matches in 2020 edition of the LPL. As per the law, "any person who solicits, entices, persuades, or instructs any person… to influence the result, progress, conduct … of any sport, commits the offence of corruption in sports."

While the bowler was himself not part of the edition, and is believed to be outside Sri Lanka, he's alleged to have contacted a few players playing in the tournament for fixing. The probe into the matter was launched in August and the cricketer was banned from leaving the country.

The right-arm spinner made his debut in 2011-12 season and went on to represent Sri Lanka in one Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20Is. He was an important part of Lanka's 2014 T20 World Cup campaign which Sri Lanka had won after beating Indian in the final by six wickets. He took four wickets in six matches with a best of 2/3.

Overall, the offie has 53 wickets to his name in ODIs with a best of 4/13. In T20Is, Senanayake took a total of 25 wickets with a best performance of 4/46.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE