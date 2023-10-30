Former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales banned from football for three years over non-consensual kiss

Former Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years, FIFA announced on Monday (September 30).

Rubiales had been embroiled in a major controversy after he kissed Spain’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips, without her consent.

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code," FIFA said in a statement.

“This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days. Mr Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee’s decision today," it added.

The governing body for football said it was absolutely committed to "respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld".

After the incident, Hermoso said the incident had left her "vulnerable and a victim of aggression". She described Rubiales' kiss as a sexist and impulsive act which had no consent from her side.

Watch | Gravitas: Spanish football Chief Luis Rubiales steps down × Despite strong public backlash, Rubiales had initially refused to resign from his position, before succumbing to the pressure. He also claimed the kiss was consensual and vowed to defend his innocence in a statement published last month.

“I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power so that it prevails," he said.

(More to follow)