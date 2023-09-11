Gravitas: Spanish football Chief Luis Rubiales steps down

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Spanish football chief, Luis Rubiales, has stepped down from his position. This comes after Spanish player Jenni Hermoso filed a legal complaint accusing him of sexual assault and coercion. Should men in power take a lesson? Molly Gambhir tells you more

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos