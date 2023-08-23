Former skipper Stephen Fleming, England legend Ian Bell to join New Zealand's coaching staff

New Zealand have appointed former skipper Stephen Fleming and England’s Ian Bell as part of their new coaching staff for the forthcoming months. The appointments come on a short-term basis and will focus on boosting the team’s away performance. The project will include the upcoming ODI World Cup, where the Kiwis will be one of the favourites to clinch the title. The appointment also includes former England wicketkeeper batter James Forster who will serve as assistant batting coach during the upcoming tour.

What will be the role of new appointments?

Bell, now a coach having hanged his boots from national duty, will serve as batting coach and assistant to Luke Ronchi during the T20I series against England that starts on August 30. He will then take over as batting coach for the ODI series against England and Bangladesh as they prepare for the ODI World Cup in India.

"Ian Bell has had a broad range of experiences as batting coach since retiring, working with Derbyshire, Hobart Hurricanes, England U19, and Lions as well as his current role with the Birmingham Phoenix,” added a quote from New Zealand team manager Simon Insley.

It is understood that Fleming will bring his experience to the table as they prepare for the ODI World Cup, where they have been runners-up in the last two editions. The coaching staff will also see the addition of former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who will help the team during the Test series in Bangladesh after the World Cup.

"The well-being of our players and staff is of vital importance with the sheer amount of cricket being played these days," team manager Insley said.

"Following the T20 team's departure to the UAE (Aug 12), the team will be on the road right through until December 16 when the Test team returns, ahead of a busy home summer.”

It is also understood that head coach Gary Stead will take a short break from the game and won’t be available for the Bangladesh tour, before and after the ODI World Cup. Instead, Ronchi will be the acting head coach of the side as they prepare for a busy home summer.

