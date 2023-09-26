Former Pak batter Saeed Anwar calls India's death bowling 'TERRIBLE' ahead of ODI World Cup

India took an unassailable lead over Australia in the three-match ODI series after they won the second ODI in Indore by 99 runs via DLS method. While India's batting was more than good as they posted 399/5 in 50 overs, their bowlers also did the job. Australia were given revised target of 317 runs in 33 overs after a rain interruption but could manage only 217 in 28.2 overs.

Former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar, however, thinks that India's bowling in slog overs needs some work. What prompted these comments Anwar is Australia's number eight batsman Sean Abbott hitting a 36-ball 54 and being the highest scorer for his team. Apart from him, only opener David Warner had crossed fifty (53)

"But that inning of S. Abbott was gorgeous & terrible for India. In addition, I can sum up by saying, that India is the favorite to win the WC, but those small boundaries & death bowling will be the cause to prevent them," posted Anwar on his official X handle in reply to an update about Australia losing the match.

In the match, India were without their two main bowlers who are expected to play in the ODI World Cup starting next month in India. While Jasprit Bumrah was given rest by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the second ODI, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav wasn't included in the first two games' squad.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, while announcing the team for the Australia series, had said that that team management doesn't want to 'expose' Kuldeep too much. The spinner, before the Australia series, had played in the Asia Cup and won the Player of the Series trophy.

India and Australia will now play in the third and final ODI on September 27 in Rajkot with all big players from the hosts expected to take part in the game.

