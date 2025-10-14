/Former Olympic coach Vicente Modahl charged with raping child

Athletics coach Vicente Leiva-Modahl, the ex-husband of former British runner Diane Modahl, is due to appear in court in Manchester on Tuesday (Oct 14) charged with raping and sexually assaulting a child. Leiva-Modahl is accused of several offences between 2012 and 2024, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. The Norwegian is charged with two counts of raping a child and five counts of sexually assaulting a child. He is also accused of two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of assault by penetration of a child, the CPS said.

The 65-year-old is further charged with two counts of sexual assault on a female, one count of causing a female to engage in sexual activity, two counts of assault by penetration of a female and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Deputy chief crown prosecutor James Bolton-Smith said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Vicente Leiva-Modahl for a number of serious sex offences, including offences relating to child sexual abuse.

"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings."

Modahl will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

Diane Modahl won the 800m at the 1990 Commonwealth Games and represented Britain at four Olympics, reaching the final in that event at the 1988 Seoul Games.

She reportedly split with Leiva-Modahl in recent years.