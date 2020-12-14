Former Liverpool, PSG manager Gerard Houllier dies at age of 73

Former head coach of the France football team and manager of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, Gerard Houllier on Monday passed away at the age of 73. Houllier’s stint with Liverpool is still regarded as one of the best as he won the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2001 with the Merseyside club before guiding Olympique Lyonnais to two French titles before switching clubs to Aston Villa in 2010.

According to RMC, Houllier breathed his last on Monday after enjoying successful stints with some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Houllier had also assisted Aime Jacquet in the FIFA World Cup 1998 and was part of UEFA and FIFA’s Technical Committee in 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cup.

In 2011, Houllier quit club coaching and left his managerial role at Aston Villa after constant hospitalization over heart problems. Aston Villa finished ninth in Houllier’s only season in charge and have not finished higher than 15th since his departure from the club.

He took Lens to promotion and qualification for the UEFA Cup before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 1985, where PSG lifted the league title the next season.

Houllier was appointed technical director and assistant to the France football team, under manager Michel Platini. Houllier became manager in 1992. However, he resigned in November 1993 after France failed to qualify for the 1994 FIFA World Cup finals.

Houllier has been awarded the Légion d'honneur for his services to French football, and an honorary OBE for services to British football, along with the fellow manager, compatriot and friend Arsène Wenger.