Former Kiwi legend Chris Cairns suffers paralysis after getting a stroke during emergency surgery

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns has suffered paralysis after getting a stroke during a life-saving heart operation, his family said on Friday.

The 51-year-old had suffered an aortic dissection in his heart in Canberra earlier this month. He was taken off life support and recovering in hospital in Sydney after undergoing several surgeries.

The Kiwi legend underwent emergency surgery in Sydney but his family said he suffered a stroke during the procedure.

"This has resulted in paralysis in his legs," the family said in a statement.

"As a result, he will be undertaking a significant rehabilitation process at a specialist spinal hospital in Australia."

"Chris and his family remain appreciative of the immense public support as they deal with this difficult time," the statement said.

"They also appreciate the way in which their privacy has been respected."

Cairns played 62 tests, 215 one-day internationals, and two T20I matches for New Zealand between 1989-2006 before becoming a television pundit. He was regarded as one of the best all-rounders of his era.

The Kiwi has lived in Canberra for several years after his marriage to Australian Melanie Croser in 2010.

After retiring from international cricket, Cairns was the subject of allegations of match-fixing in India as captain of the Chandigarh Lions in the defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2008.

He denied any wrongdoing and fought several legal battles to clear his name, winning a libel case against former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi in 2012.

