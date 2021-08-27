'Virat Kohli will have to answer quite heavily' - Michael Vaughan slams Indian captain's decision-making in 3rd Test

Virat Kohli-led India had a terrible opening day in the third Test, at Headingley, Leeds, versus England. Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Team India fell like nine pins as they succumbed to their third-lowest score versus the hosts in whites after being all-out for 78 in 40.4 overs.

Day 2 was another stern test for Kohli & Co, as England resumed from 120 for no loss. With half-centuries from openers Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Dawid Malan along with Joe Root's 121, England ended the day's play on Thursday (August 26) being 423-8. With an overall lead of 345 runs, India remain on the back foot and have a herculean task to save the Test.

Unimpressed with Kohli's tactics and decision-making on the second day, former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Test Match Special Podcast, "You are looking at the start of the day’s play. Ishant Sharma was by far the worst Indian seamer yesterday. You start with him the next day, in an hour that you have to win, you (should) surely go to your best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Shami didn’t take the new ball yesterday for whatever reason. And Virat will have to answer it and he will have to answer it quite heavily."

“The best teams in the world adapt. This Indian team are a good team, but they can’t be up there with the great teams unless they are actually willing to accept that they need to arrive and do things differently,” added the former England captain.

From India, Mohammed Shami was their leading wicket-taker on Day 2, along with some support from Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja. While Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless but remained economical, Ishant Sharma conceded at over 4 per over and failed to provide any breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Kohli hasn't had the best of time in the third Test. He was out for a 17-ball 7 in India's first innings and his bowling changes haven't been impressive as well. India will have to find a way to remain alive in the contest on Day 3 and hope for their batsmen to come good in the second essay.

There's plenty of time left in the third Test and, hence, India will be tested in every way possible in order to avoid a defeat.