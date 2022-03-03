Former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla to take charge as BCCI's new General Manager

Former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla will be taking the charge as Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new General Manager as the position was vacant after Dhiraj Malhotra stepped down.

Former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla will be taking the charge as Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new General Manager.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed this development to ANI."Yes, Abey Kuruvilla will be taking the reins as BCCI's new General Manager," said the source.

Earlier this year, Kuruvilla's tenure as the national selection committee member got over and now he will take up the role of BCCI General Manager.

This General Manager position was vacant after Dhiraj Malhotra stepped down.

Kuruvilla has played 10 Tests for India and his appointment was ratified during BCCI's Apex Council Meeting on Wednesday.

