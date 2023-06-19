Watch: Nasser Hussain’s hilarious take on Bazball leaves Kevin Pietersen in splits

England batters found themselves in a precarious situation on the third day of the opening Ashes Test. Australia secured a seven-run lead on Sunday after they were bowled out for 386. Relentless rain on day three of the Test offered pacers some assistance and Aussie bowlers made full use of the conditions at Edgbaston. The hosts lost their opening batters - Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett - in the final session of the day’s play. When asked about how difficult it was to bat in such challenging conditions, former England skipper Nasser Hussain came up with a hilarious reply on-air. Ex-England batter Kevin Pietersen had asked Hussain, “Horrible time to bat Naz?" Hussain did not wait much before responding, “Absolutely, I'm not worried about Bazball. Nazball is walking out there very slowly at the moment. Making sure I take my guard wrong. Delay as much as possible."

Aussie pacers dominate

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and fast bowler Scott picked up one wicket each to gain an upper hand for their side in the opening Ashes Test. Consistent rain in Birmingham enforced interruptions on the third day of the game. The proceedings had to be stopped right before the final ball of the seventh over during England’s second innings. Action did start again after one hour but only 3.4 overs could be bowled following the resumption.