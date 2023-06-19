Watch: Nasser Hussain’s hilarious take on Bazball leaves Kevin Pietersen in splits
When asked about how difficult it was to bat in such challenging conditions, former England skipper Nasser Hussain offered a funny reply on-air. England lost two wickets in the second innings on day 3 of the first Ashes.
England batters found themselves in a precarious situation on the third day of the opening Ashes Test. Australia secured a seven-run lead on Sunday after they were bowled out for 386. Relentless rain on day three of the Test offered pacers some assistance and Aussie bowlers made full use of the conditions at Edgbaston. The hosts lost their opening batters - Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett - in the final session of the day’s play. When asked about how difficult it was to bat in such challenging conditions, former England skipper Nasser Hussain came up with a hilarious reply on-air. Ex-England batter Kevin Pietersen had asked Hussain, “Horrible time to bat Naz?" Hussain did not wait much before responding, “Absolutely, I'm not worried about Bazball. Nazball is walking out there very slowly at the moment. Making sure I take my guard wrong. Delay as much as possible."
Forget 'Bazball' it's time for 'Nazball' 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vqzli1HSNt— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 18, 2023
Aussie pacers dominate
Australia skipper Pat Cummins and fast bowler Scott picked up one wicket each to gain an upper hand for their side in the opening Ashes Test. Consistent rain in Birmingham enforced interruptions on the third day of the game. The proceedings had to be stopped right before the final ball of the seventh over during England’s second innings. Action did start again after one hour but only 3.4 overs could be bowled following the resumption.
Ben Duckett was the first to depart in the second innings after skipper Cummins dismissed the southpaw in the ninth over. Cameron Green, standing at gully, took a fabulous catch to send Duckett back to the dressing room for just 19. Crawley was the second batter to be dismissed in the very next over. Ollie Pope and Joe Root remained in the crease at stumps as England currently trail by 35 runs.
Khawaja’s century
Earlier, Australia ended their first innings at 386. Usman Khawaja scored a magnificent century to help his side in earning a valuable first-innings lead. The left-hander displayed resilient batting to achieve his first Test hundred on England soil. He breached the three-digit mark in 199 deliveries. Two English pacers - Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson - scalped three wickets each in the first innings.
The England cricket team are aiming to win their first Ashes series since 2015. A lot has already been said about the Bazball - a new attacking style of playing the game under Ben Stokes and Brendon Brendon McCullum - and only time will tell whether the brand-new method will guide the English cricketers to Ashes glory this time.