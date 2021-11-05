Former England captain Michael Vaughan 'completely and categorically' denies racism allegations

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has now been drawn into the racism controversy that has engulfed the Yorkshire County Cricket Club after former player Azeem Rafiq made serious allegations against the English county. He even said that the "institutional racism" left him close to taking his own life.

Vaughan is accused of telling a group of Asian players, including Rafiq, in 2009: "Too many of you lot, we need to do something about it." Now the former England international has "completely and categorically" denied saying those words. Writing in his Daily Telegraph column, he said: "I completely and categorically deny that I ever said those words. I will fight to the end to prove I am not that person."

"This hit me very hard. It was like being struck over the head with a brick. I have been involved in cricket for 30 years and never once been accused of any remotely similar incident or disciplinary offence as a player or commentator. That the allegation came completely out of the blue and more than a decade after it was alleged to have happened made it all the more difficult to process," he wrote in the newspaper.

"I completely and categorically deny that I ever said those words. I responded to the panel by saying I was gobsmacked and that my professional legal advice was that I could not appear before a panel having had just a few hours' notice of such serious claims made against me," he added.

"I have nothing to hide. The 'you lot' comment never happened. Anyone trying to recollect words said 10 years ago will be fallible but I am adamant those words were not used," Vaughan further added.

In the aftermath, Roger Hutton, the chairman of Yorkshire resigned on Friday (November 5) amid the racism row. "Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect," Roger Hutton said.

"There has been a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologise, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward," he added.

Also, The England and Wales Cricket Board condemned the handling of a racism row and they suspended Yorkshire from staging international matches on Thursday (November 4).