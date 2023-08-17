Former chief selector MSK Prasad joins Lucknow Super Giants as strategic consultant

Former selection committee head MSK Prasad joined the backroom staff of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a strategic consultant on Thursday, August 17. His appointment comes as a second high-profile selection for LSG ahead of IPL 2024 after former Australia legend Justin Langer was announced as the head coach of the side, replacing Zimbabwean veteran Andy Flower.

Besides serving as the boss of the selection committee, Prasad has held the post of Director of Cricket Operations at the domestic level for his state Andhra Prasad.

"His involvement at RPSG Sports will be instrumental in providing essential guidance across a spectrum of critical domains as Head of Talent Search, talent development and our academy business," LSG said in a statement.

Former India cricketer MSK Prasad joins the Super Giants as our Strategic Consultant! 🤝



The newly-inducted franchise reached the playoffs on both occasions but failed to lift the trophy, unlike their counterpart Gujarat Titans, who won their maiden edition. Meanwhile, other than Prasad and Langer, Gautam Gambhir (mentor), Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach) and Vijay Dahiya (assistant coach) are part of the coaching team.

MSK back Ishan to play as an opener in CWC

Despite several white-ball assignments in the build-up to the World Cup 2023, the Indian Team failed to answer a few questions – who would keep wickets, who would play at number four and five, among the few.

While the onus would be on makeshift keeper-batter KL Rahul, who is said to have regained complete fitness and is in line for a much-anticipated return, for the number four slot, the fight is still on. The BCCI is keen on waiting for unfit Shreyas Iyer to get the green signal from the NCA.

However, considering both remain out of contention, who keeps the wicket and who plays in the middle order?

Speaking on Star Sports, MSK Prasad, alongside former head coach Ravi Shastri picked India’s 15 for the Asia Cup and shared their thoughts on Kishan’s batting position.

"I think that's the tough part right now," Prasad said on Star Sports. "If you're looking at Gill to open with Rohit, then where to send Ishan Kishan is a cause for concern. If you see some of the roles he's played at No. 4 or 5, I don't think he has justified his place there.

"The best thing is he enjoys batting up the order. Somehow, we need to accommodate him at the top of the order. Probably that left-right combination of Rohit and Ishan Kishan might come in handy.

"Because Rohit always enjoyed the wonderful company of Shikhar Dhawan (they put on 18 century stands together). If you see, post-Dhawan, the form of Rohit has also been a cause of concern. The best place for Ishan Kishan to bat is up the order,” he added.