Former Australian pacer Brett Lee predicts winner of T20 World Cup

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is approaching, experts are busy predicting the result of the showpiece event. Now, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has also joined the list and weighed in on the possible winner.

"Obviously with Kohli and the captaincy, it's probably his last crack at it so he'll want to go out on a high. India would definitely be one of the top picks and could definitely win this thing," Foxsports.com.au quoted Lee as saying.

Former pacer also shared his view on India's star batter, KL Rahul, as he said, "I've backed KL Rahul to get the most runs in the competition. I think KL Rahul coming off a great IPL, he's the pillar that the guys can build around him because it takes the pressure off Kohli if Rahul is scoring runs. It allows Kohli to just play his natural game."

Despite backing Kohli-led Team India to reach the finals, Lee also praised the Australian side and said that he wants his country to win the World Cup and considers that it is the best chance for the Aaron Finch-led side to clinch the coveted trophy.

"I'm very patriotic, I want Australia to win and I think they can, but India definitely will be in the final and I think Australia has their best chance," he added.

Men's T20 World Cup will get underway from October 17 and Kohli-led team India will start their campaign with a heavyweight clash against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.