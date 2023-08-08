Former Aussie great Glenn McGrath confident of successful Jasprit Bumrah return 'if he has...'

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath is confident of a successful return of India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah 'if he has put in enough work.' The India pacer has been out of the game since last September due to back injury. Bumrah, however, is all set to return during the Ireland T20Is after successfully going under rehab post a back surgery in March this year.

“It depends on how the injury is and the sort of expectations he has. I think he will be fine since he is a quality bowler. The layoff will help him, I think. Fast bowlers need that layoff and time to get the strength back in their bodies. It depends on the work he has done off the field, how his back is and if he has done anything to his action. I think he has been there before and he has achieved it,” McGrath said in a media interaction at the MRF Pace Foundation academy in Chennai on Monday, August 7.

McGrath, while acknowledging that eleven months is a long time, said that Bumrah has enough games before the ICC World Cup. The quadrennial event starts from October 5 in India.

"He's got enough experience. He has enough games before the World Cup to test himself. Eleven months is a long time out of the game, but if you are coming off an off-season and you want to get into it, hopefully, that only takes a few games. Back when I played, we had an off-season. A break of two or 11 months doesn't make much of a difference. It's just about getting back into the swing," McGrath added.

As for Bumrah's next series, he'll be captaining the side in absence of Rohit Sharma. The three-T20I series against the European nations starts from August 18.

