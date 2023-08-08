Zak Crawley targets IPL 2024 after resounding Ashes for England - I'd love to go on that tour

England’s Ashes 2023 hero Zak Crawley is eyeing a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season as he continues his purple patch. The English opener had stellar Ashes where he was England’s top scorer in the series and also played the best individual innings with 189 runs in the Manchester Test. He now eyes a long run in the white-ball format while also trying to attract a host of teams in the IPL for his signature.

Crawley eyes white-ball breakthrough

"I'd love to go on that tour. We'll have to see how selection goes but the Caribbean is an awesome place to play - and I haven't had the chance to go on a white ball tour for England yet, so any opportunity I get would be awesome. If they want me for that tour, I'd absolutely love to go," Crawley told ESPNcricinfo.

The star England batter, now 25, has been capped three times in the ODI format for the national side with no caps in T20Is. However, he has been part of the team furniture in the red-ball format and has amassed more than 2000 runs for the national side.

Crawley opens on IPL stint

Speaking on a possible stint in the IPL, he thinks the experience could be awesome and something he would like to cherish. He thinks it is a big league where he can play his best cricket in the white-ball format.

"It's the biggest franchise tournament in the world. It's the only place to see all the best playing against each other. It's great cricket and to be able to test yourself in that tournament would be awesome.

"We'll see how I go. If I score some runs and it looks like I've half a chance then, then potentially I will [put my name forward]. I'm a realistic guy though, so if I feel like there's no chance then I won't… If I was good enough one day to play in the IPL and someone wanted me, then I'd absolutely love to go."

Crawley is currently engaged in The Hundred’s third season and was seen taking part for Manchester Originals five days after the conclusion of the Ashes 2023. England will soon announce their squad for the ODI World Cup, but there remains a very remote chance of him making the squad of the defending World Champions.

