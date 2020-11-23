Footballer Anele Ngcongca, 33, killed in car accident

South Africa international defender Anele Ngcongca on Monday died in a car accident, his Premier Soccer League club AmaZulu have confirmed. Ngcongca, 33, was a member of the South African football squad at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and started in the memorable 2-1 win against France.

Ngcongca, represented South Africa 53 times over seven years with his last appearance coming in the year 2016. The defender also spent nine seasons at Belgian club Genk, competing in the UEFA Champions League in five of those seasons and went on to make 279 appearances.

Notably, Ngcongca – a right-back – was named in Genk’s Team of the Century in 2015 alongside Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Ngcongca was a passenger in a vehicle as it lost control on a highway 50 kilometres north of Durban. The female driver is said to be in critical condition in hospital.

Paul Herbst of IPPS Medical Rescue said that on the arrival of IPSS advanced life support paramedics, an adult male was found lying approximately 30 meters from the wrecked vehicle. The paramedics declared him dead after the man showed no signs of life.

The untimely death of Anele Ngcongca comes as a massive shock for the worldwide footballing community.