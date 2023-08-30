Football: What is the transfer deadline day and when will the window close in different countries?

Time is running out for top European clubs as the deadline for the transfer window to close is soon approaching. The football transfer window which officially opened in June (for English clubs) and July will shut the doors on Saturday, September 2. After splashing the cash in the transfer market, the deadline day presents yet another opportunity for the clubs to test their pockets and attract any big deal before the attention turns to an on-field battle.

What is the transfer deadline day?

The last day of the football transfer window is referred to as deadline day when all clubs can trade players for one final time. Clubs are generally seen active in the final few hours of the window where they try to attract players from other clubs for lucrative deals while also allowing players to leave. The deadline for the transfer window is different for all leagues and clubs league cannot sign a player once the deadline is crossed.

Deadline for top European leagues

Premier League: 3:30 AM IST, September 2 (11 PM BST)

La Liga: 3:30 AM IST, September 2 (11 PM BST)

Bundesliga: 9:30 PM IST, September 1 (5 PM BST)

Serie A: 11:30 PM IST, September 1 (7 PM BST)

Ligue 1: 2:30 AM IST, September 2. (10 PM BST)

The transfer window in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) will close on September 7 according to the website. The SPL has been a major recruiting market in the current transfer window that has attracted big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante. The SPL will have an advantage as they can sign players from major European leagues after their deadline is crossed on September 2, leaving them with a gap to fill if a certain player leaves after the deadline.

Can clubs complete deals after transfer window is closed?

As explained clubs cannot trade players once the deadline is crossed, however, FIFA allows two hours of allowance for the clubs if a certain deal is on the table. If two clubs have agreed on a player transfer and have submitted a ‘deal sheet’ to the league authorities, then a two-hour extension is handed for the clubs to get the deal done. So a Premier League club can complete a deal by 5:30 AM on September 2 if a proper deal sheet is submitted.

