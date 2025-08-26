/What is the future of Indian football? AIFF a step away from FIFA suspension, ISL season in limbo

Indian football has been in a mess for the last few days as the Indian Super League’s (ISL) future remains in limbo despite the new season kicking off in the majority of European and Asian countries. The top flight of Indian football is now facing an existential crisis, while the apex body, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) could face a FIFA ban. So, what is going wrong in Indian football and will there be better days?

Indian football in crisis

After the latest round of meetings between ISL clubs, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and AIFF, there was no conclusion on when the season will start. Currently, the FSDL (responsible for organising ISL) and AIFF are yet to reach an agreement over the financial terms and contract expansion to start the new club season.

The FSDL’s contract with AIFF for ISL came to an end last season with no new contract agreed between the parties. As part of the agreement, FSDL pays AIFF Rs 50 crore ($5.82mn) annually to oversee properties like the national team and the Indian Super League.

As things stand, the issue is now overseen by the honorable Supreme Court, which has directed AIFF and FSDL to come up with a solution before August 28. The issue was taken to the Supreme Court after ISL clubs wanted the apex body to look into the matter. If no agreement is reached it is possible that the ISL season may not be played.

Even if a deal is struck in the future in mid-season, it is likely that they could trim the season to a playoff or a cup-like tournament.

What happens if there is no ISL 2025-26 season?

If there is no ISL 2025-26 season, the AFC (Asian football’s governing body) will not consider India’s entry into their premier club competitions in the 2026-27 season. AFC rules mandate that an AFC-affiliated league should have a league season unless an unavoidable situation occurs. This will mean there will be no ISL Shield or AFC qualification of ISL clubs in the future.

Why AIFF faces a possible ban?

With the intervention of the Supreme Court, the AIFF may have dug a deep hole, considering FIFA prohibits and bans national associations that are not free from outside interference, as it violates their statutes requiring member federations to maintain independence from government or third-party control.

If the Supreme Court’s intervention continues into the administration of the top flight along with AIFF, it could likely face a ban from FIFA, possibly hampering the country’s bid for future tournaments and qualification.

If this is the case, it will be the second time FIFA could ban AIFF, having done so in 2022 when there was outside interference in the football body.

What is the latest development?

"ISL and FSDL approached the discussions in a constructive and positive spirit and expressed confidence in arriving at a mutually agreed proposal that will ensure the continued development and progress of football in India," the AIFF said in the statement on Monday (Aug 25).

"The joint proposal will be submitted before the Hon'ble Supreme Court on August 28. The parties will make no further comments while the matter is sub-judice."

So it will be interesting to see what happens with the top flight of Indian football and when it will resume.