/'We’ll ride this storm...': Sunil Chhetri hopes for a 'solid fix' as uncertainty looms over ISL

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri went on social media to convey a message of optimism after the fate of the Indian Super League is in limbo, calling upon the Indian football ecosystem to remain resilient and brave through the turmoil together. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the IMG Reliance subsidiary that runs the Indian Super League (ISL), suspended the upcoming 2025-26 season of ISL due to the imminent breakdown in negotiations to renew its agreement with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF).

In a communication to the participant clubs, FSDL advised that it is compelled to suspend ISL 2025-26 because it is "unable to properly plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025–26 ISL season" since no deal has been made for the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), which was due to end on December 8, 2025, with the AIFF. With no season opener planned, clubs had to delay their pre-season plans and even led a few ISL clubs to withdraw from the hallowed Durand Cup. Chhetri explained how the message, which made him initially euphoric, is now something that gives him concern.

“When my phone went off a few weeks ago informing us of a delay in pre-season by a fortnight, I must admit it made me smile. And that’s because I was on vacation, hadn’t moved as much as I would have liked to, and hadn’t been eating as clean as I usually do. I had more time than I had bargained for to get in shape. “That ‘fortnight’ has now changed to 'indefinitely' and that smile’s been wiped out. It began with worrying about how I am on borrowed time with what I have left in the tank. But speaking with players from across clubs, I’ve realised that my selfish problem isn’t as important." “The current situation that Indian football finds itself in, is very concerning. I’ve received a flurry of texts from players, staff members, physios, masseurs – not just from my club, but from other clubs as well. Everybody in the Indian football ecosystem is worried, hurt, scared about the uncertainty we are faced with,” Chhetri wrote on social media platform ‘X’