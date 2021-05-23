Football: 'We know what we have to do' - Zinedine Zidane on Real Madrid ending trophyless

Zinedine Zidane has opened up about the club's trophyless 2020-21 season after their last La Liga match of the season against Villarreal.

Real Madrid completed second in La Liga behind rivals Atletico Madrid. They were taken out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 32 by third-division side CD Alcoyano. In the UEFA Champions League, their charge was ended by Chelsea in the elimination rounds.

A 2-1 success over Villarreal on Saturday was an empty achievement, given adversaries, Atletico Madrid additionally won to secure the La Liga title, and Zidane summarized his feelings a while later by saying: "My mood is screwed up."

Although, Zidane said thanks to Real Madrid fans for their help, while likewise asserting the club's chain of command is made of the way forward notwithstanding finishing the season without a trophy.

“I want to thank our fanbase because they have always supported the team. I think everyone can be proud of the fact that the players gave their all. We have to congratulate the whole squad. We also have to congratulate Atlético Madrid, who deserved it because whoever is top deserved it. The most important thing for us is what the players have done" - he said.

“With time and calm, I’ll speak with the club. We didn’t win anything, but we know what we have to do. As a club, we didn’t win anything this year. We know what we have to achieve, and what the fans want is the most important. We have to thank our fans because they have supported us the whole way. It’s a day to congratulate the whole squad" - he added.

He additionally assumed liability for the group's deficiencies this season.

“We have not won anything. We know what we have to achieve, we gave everything on the pitch and I’m responsible for all of this. We’ll evaluate everything. All the players want to do is win” - he added.

Zinedine Zidane additionally gave a report on his future with Real Madrid, uncovering that chats with the club's agents will occur in the coming days.

"Today after the game, we have to be calm, and then in the next few days, we'll talk with the club, with the appropriate people. Soon, we'll see what happens, not just with me, but with what the club will do for next season" - he added.