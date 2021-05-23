Football: Thomas Tuchel stressing over fitness of Chelsea players ahead of Aston Villa match

Chelsea are set to be without Andreas Christensen, N'Golo Kante, and Kai Havertz for their last Premier League round against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. A couple of Chelsea stars are battling with hamstring issues ahead of the Aston Villa match.

Chelsea will head into Sunday's down against Aston Villa realising that solitary triumph against Dean Smith's side will promise them Champions League capability for next season.

Thomas Tuchel will perspire over the fitness of some of his players as he will have one eye on Chelsea's Champions League last against Manchester City on May 30.

Andreas Christensen has missed Chelsea's last three games because of a hamstring injury that he endured during the Blues' 2-1 triumph over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Thomas Tuchel, nonetheless, affirmed that Christensen could make his return against Aston Villa during a pre-match press conference on Friday.

N'Golo Kante has been in peremptory structure for Chelsea. He has placed in various game-dominating showcases for the Blues lately. N'Golo Kante was constrained off against Leicester City on Tuesday because of a hamstring issue.

Thomas Tuchel uncovered that N'Golo Kante's condition is tricky and that he could in any case highlight against Aston Villa.

"With NG Kante it's going to be very close, but there are some hopes he joins the team training on Friday. If not, he will join on Monday," said Tuchel.

German forward Kai Havertz is additionally encountering hamstring issues. Thomas Tuchel has not precluded Havertz for the game on Sunday however has said the club should run a few tests on the former Bayer Leverkusen man.

"Kai did a test today and will be tried in the group tomorrow," the Chelsea supervisor said.

Notwithstanding having a Champions League finale against Manchester City on May 30, Thomas Tuchel is probably not going to handle a debilitated beginning XI against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The German will be quick to get the programmed capability to the Champions League by guaranteeing a triumph over Dean Smith's side at Villa Park. Thomas Tuchel will likewise be anxious to direct Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League table, and enhancement for their fourth-place finish from last season.