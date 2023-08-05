Football Transfers: Treble winners Manchester City sign Croatian Joško Gvardiol from RB Leipzig

European and Premier League champions Manchester City have finally completed the signing of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig on Saturday, August 5. In the second most expensive transfer for a center-back, City paid a reported fee of mouth-watering $100 million to get their man. The center-back put pen to paper on Saturday for a five-year deal to become the club’s second signing in the close season.

Gvardiol puts pen to paper

“I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me.

“Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the Treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.

“To be joining City is something very special for me and my family,” Gvardiol said during his unveiling.

Gvardiol made 87 appearances for RB Leipzig across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, scoring five goals and winning two DFB-Pokal trophies. He has won 21 caps for Croatia, excelling in their third-place finish in the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

The 21-year-old has become the second City signing this summer as he joins international teammate Mateo Kovacic. The former Champions League winner was signed from Chelsea in a deal close to $40 million as a direct replacement for departing İlkay Gündoğan.