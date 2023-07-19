Football Transfers: Barcelona sign Oriol Romeu from Girona; Joao Felix also hints at move

FC Barcelona and Girona FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Oriol Romeu. The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next three seasons, until 2026, and his buy-out clause is set at 400 million euros, confirmed the club on their website.

Oriol Romeu returns to the Club for a second time after arriving at La Masia in 2004 to form part of the FC Barcelona youth set-up. The midfielder from Ulldecona in Catalonia moved through the categories to form part of the Barca Atletic squad under then-coach Luis Enrique, gaining experience playing in the Second Division of Spanish Football.

Romeu made his first team debut in 2010/11, playing twice that season under Pep Guardiola. At the end of the 2010/11 season, Oriol Romeu headed to London where he joined Chelsea. In his first season, he claimed the Champions League title with the Premier League side before gaining experience via loan spells with Valencia and Stuttgart.

The midfielder returned to England to sign for Southampton where he became a firm favourite with the fans at the Premier League club in 256 appearances over seven seasons.

In September 2022, Oriol Romeu returned to La Liga to join Girona. Over the season he played more than anyone else in Míchel’s side, clocking up 3,042 minutes out on the field. The midfielder’s contribution helped the Catalan club to a comfortable 10th place in the table on their return to the Spanish top flight.

Romeu has great experience and knows the Club from his previous spell as a Blaugrana and the style of play Xavi Hernandez wants to impress on his team. 32 years of age in September, the midfielder has shown what he can do in La Liga and will look to perform right from the off.

