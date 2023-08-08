Football Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur confirm arrival of Dutch defender Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Dutch defender Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg in a six-year deal on Tuesday, August 8. Van de Ven, on Spurs shortlist for transfer this season had been linked with the club for a long time before pen was put to paper. Spurs will reportedly pay a whopping $44 million initial fee with several add-ons included in the contract. The Dutch defender becomes Ange Postecoglou’s fifth senior signing of the window and will wear No. 37 for the club.

Tottenham make statement signing

Linked with the club for a long time, Van de Ven was keen on the move from Bundesliga having impressed for the side. He helped Wolfsburg finish eighth in the league, the same as Spurs in the Premier League with both missing out on European football narrowly for the 2023-24 season. He missed only one match in the entire Bundesliga season, scoring one goal for the club.

The Dutch defender was in the Netherlands preliminary squad of Netherlands for the Qatar World Cup in 2022 and captained the side in the U-21 Euro in the past. The 22-year-old started his career at Volendam before moving to the Bundesliga for a reported fee of $4 million in 2021.

Transfer business so far

The transfer has bolstered Spurs significantly in the close window with key additions of James Maddison, Manor Solomon, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and young defender Ashley Phillips. However, the club's biggest summer deal is to secure the long-term future of club legend Harry Kane. He is currently with the first team and has been part of another Premier League-Bundesliga domino as Bayern Munich led the chase for his signature.

The club on Monday, August 7 rejected third bid from the record German champions as they intend to keep Kane for another season at the club. Harry has not yet commented personally on the situation and is thought to be not interested in signing a new deal with the club. As things stand, he will be a free agent in July 2024 and could sign with any club on a free transfer.

On the flip side, Spurs are also ready to listen to offers for Tanguy Ndombele, Djed Spence, and Giovani Lo Celso in the remainder of the window. Spurs will start their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Sunday, August 13.

