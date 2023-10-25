Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is likely to get a 10-month ban in the gambling probe as the Italian authorities are set to announce their verdict. Tonali, who was dropped from the latest Italy squad along with Nicolò Zaniolo is facing an investigation in a gambling probe, with the former admitting of the charges while playing for AC Milan. In addition to the 10-month playing ban, he will also have to undertake eight months of participation in a gambling rehab plan. 🚨⚪️⚫️ Sandro Tonali will be banned for 10 month — sources confirm final indications, waiting on statement.



He won’t be able to play for 10 months due to gambling addition scandal.



There will be additional months of participation in gambling rehab plan, same as Nicoló Fagioli. pic.twitter.com/USw2ynRE9V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2023 × What is the issue?

Tonali, Newcastle’s record signing in whopping $70 million was subject to investigation in early October where he was found guilty of placing bets. During his time with AC Milan, he placed bets on his team, which could still result in a match-fixing investigation for the players. The gambling bets were termed illegal and were under the radar of Italian authorities.

The 23-year-old has been assisting in the investigation which could serve as a relief to the player in long-term. However, the 10-month ban could see his short-term future in jeopardy as he will miss the rest of the Premier League season with Newcastle and will also sit on the sidelines during the Euro 2024 if Italy eventually make it to the showpiece event. However, had the midfielder not cooperated in the investigation, he could have faced a ban of three years.

Since the ban is yet to be imposed, Tonali is available for selection for the upcoming matches of Newcastle United. He has been training with the side ahead of their Champions League contest against German giants Borussia Dortmund. He played in the final 20 minutes in Newcastle’s 4-0 win against Crystal Palace and is likely to participate in the Champions League match.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, manager Eddie Howe said: "Sandro is fit and fine. Obviously, there's things going on, but it's the same as he was before the Crystal Palace match."

When pressed on Tonali's availability, Howe added: "As far as I'm aware, I'm expecting him to be available for tomorrow."

"I'm in a position where I'll plan like that until I'm told differently. I can't second guess what's going to happen.