Football: MLS slaps David Beckham's Inter Miami with hefty fine

Inter Miami has been slapped with a hefty fine of $2 million by the US' football league, Major League Soccer (MLS), following an investigation over salary budget breeches into last year's signing of former France international midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

The MLS club, co-owned by former football star David Beckham, bought the 2018 World Cup winner and Andres Reyes should have occupied designated player slots, the MLS said in announcing their verdict on Friday.

The Miami-based club was also fined due to undisclosed agreements that resulted in the underreporting of salaries to Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Nicolas Figal and Julian Carranza.

Team's managing owner Jorge Mas was fined US$250,000. The chief operating officer of Inter Miami, Paul McDonough, who was also the Sports Director at the time, has been suspended till the end of the season.

The MLS pointed out that the players' contracts remain in force and would not be affected.

"The integrity of our rules is sacrosanct, and it is a fundamental principle of our league that our clubs are responsible for adhering to all league regulations," said MLS commissioner Don Garber.

"Our rules will not be compromised. These sanctions reflect the severity of Inter Miami's violations, should encourage complete cooperation by all parties in future investigations, and will serve as a deterrent for clubs from violating roster rules."

While Mas was among those cleared of wrongdoing, he was fined after the MLS decreed he was responsible for making sure the club had sufficient controls in place to comply with the league's rules.

"We have worked closely with MLS to address these issues and have made significant changes in our management structure," said Mas in a statement.

"Inter Miami is an ambitious club with big aspirations. We believe our fanbase, market and ownership group propel us to be one of North America’s most-followed futbol teams in the world.

"We are committed to supporting our team and building a roster we are proud of."

(Inputs from Reuters)