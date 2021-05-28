Football: Massimiliano Allegri returns to Juventus after Pirlo departs

Serie A giants Juventus have brought back Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager just few hours after bidding goodbye to Andrea Pirlo.

Allegri had a great run with Juventus and have won five Serie A titles in his previous spell with the club (2014-2019). He has reportedly signed a 3-year deal.

"Allegri returns to a bench that he knows very well, a club that he loves and that loves him back, to begin today a new journey together, toward new goals,” Juventus said in a statement.

"What he achieved in his first adventure at Juventus are engraved in the club’s history: five Scudetti, four-consecutive doubles, coupled with the Coppa Italia and to the two Super Cups, reaching two Champions League finals in just three seasons, in what were epic feats both in Italy and in Europe.

"We said goodbye two years ago with the message, 'History Alone', the message on the back of the shirt given to Massimiliano Allegri by president Andrea Agnelli with an embrace and a shirt, on which in just two words encapsulated Allegri's experience at Juve.

"The beauty of the story, however, is that it never stops. In football, this means a concept that we have ingrained in our DNA: the best victory is the next one. Always.

"Now we are ready to begin again with Allegri, to build our future together; with his enormous professionalism, his moral strength, with the brilliant ideas of a coach capable of shuffling the cards, both on and off the pitch.

"With his smile, a sort of 'signature'. With his way of understanding football and life with simplicity, with his desire to play things down and with the commitment to enjoy every beautiful moment that being at Juventus can give and will give."

Serie A giants Juventus have bid adieu to Andrea Pirlo, who was the head coach for just one season. A win in Coppa Italia and a top-four finish were not enough to keep Pirlo with the Italian giants.