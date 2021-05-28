'Grazie Andrea': Juventus bid adieu to coach Andrea Pirlo after just one season

Serie A giants Juventus have bid adieu to Andrea Pirlo, who was the head coach for just one season. A win in Coppa Italia and a top-four finish were not enough to keep Pirlo with the Italian giants.

ALSO READ: Football: Tottenham Hotspur hold talks with Mauricio Pochettino as PSG boss eyes Premier League return

Juventus issued a statement on their official website that read: "Thank you, Andrea. These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together.

"A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world football, began his new adventure, his first as a coach.

"To do this, first of all, it takes courage, as well as awareness of one's own means, especially in a period marked by thousands of difficulties, with the world forced by the pandemic to reinvent its own rules day after day.

"Pirlo has just begun the first steps of what will no doubt become a brilliant career as a coach. An adventure of transformation, seeking, and often managing, to bring his ideas and his experience as a champion on the pitch from the 'other side' of the fence.

"Since in football, what counts are the victories, let's remember them. In the space of a few short months Pirlo's Juve has raised two trophies: the Italian Supercup and the Coppa Italia. He, as coach, brought home brilliant victories on the most prestigious of fields, from San Siro to Camp Nou.

"For all this, for the courage, the dedication, the passion with which he demonstrated every day, our thanks go to the Maestro, the Coach and to Andrea, that really comes from the heart. As well as our good luck for the future that will surely be a wonderful one."

Massimiliano Allegri, who won five Serie A titles, is expected to take charge of the club after Pirlo's departure.