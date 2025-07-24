/Messi & Alba face possible suspension from next Inter Miami game - Here's Why

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, who play for Inter Miami in US-based Major League Soccer (MLS), are looking at a possible suspension from the next league game for the team. The suspension could come after both Messi and Alba decided to not take part in MLS All-Star game despite being named in the squad. The game is scheduled to be played against Mexico's Liga MX side for Wednesday (Jul 24). The league has rules in place to ensure participation of players in the All-Star game which dates back to 1996 and has been played in various formats.

Also Read - Who is the richest MLS player of 2025? Details inside

Alba was also withdrawn from Skills Challenge on Tuesday (Jul 23) and no explanation has been given by MLS on Messi and Alba's absence as well. Inter Miami although, have had a busy month having already played five matches in the ongoing month of July. As per the league rules, nominated players must take part or sit out franchise's next match.

The All-Star game, which started nearly three decades ago as standard East vs West game, later on was played against famous clubs around the world by selecting one All-Star team. In the current set up, the game is played against Mexico's Liga MX side by selecting on MLS All-Star team.

The game falls in the middle of a busy schedule this season for Inter Miami, which played in Club World Cup where they lost to PSG, before playing five more games. Inter Miami next play against FC Cincinnati in the first match after the All-Star break. Cincinnati currently leads the Eastern Conference and had beaten Miami 3-0 last time they had played. After that, Inter Miami play Atlas from Liga MX in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday next week.