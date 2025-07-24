/Who is the richest MLS player of 2025? Details inside

Major League Soccer (MLS) is currently in full swing, and fans are enjoying watching their favourite stars in action. As the largest soccer league in the United States, MLS has a rich history and legacy. Additionally, it is a cash-rich league, with players earning millions through club contracts, off-field partnerships, and media deals. Given the league's billion-dollar status, you might wonder about one important question.

Who is the richest MLS player of 2025?

Well, it's Argentine and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi who is at the forefront. He is the top earner in the MLS, with an estimated earnings of $20.4 million for the 2025 season. That includes a base of $12 million, plus marketing bonuses and agent fees. Messi’s salary is not only the highest in MLS history, but it also surpasses the total payrolls of 22 other MLS teams. Inter Miami spends $46.8 million on player salaries, with nearly half of that amount allocated to Messi.

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) recently released the 2025 salary guide, revealing the top earners across the league.

Here's a breakdown of the highest-paid players this season:

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – $20.4 million Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) – $15.4 million Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami) – $8.77 million Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) – $6.72 million Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC) – $6.3 million Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo)—$5.2 million Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) – $5.2 million Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) – $4 million Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls) – $4 million Christian Benteke (D.C. United) – $4 million